Gahanna teacher resigns after shocking allegations come to light

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — A Central Ohio teacher will not be returning to school on Monday after shocking allegations about her behavior inside the classroom came to light. The elementary school teacher is no longer with the district amid allegations of inappropriate contact with her students.

Friday the Gahanna-Jefferson superintendent sent this letter to home to parents addressing the alleged incident that ultimately led to the teacher’s resignation.

Nbc4 requested a copy of Maryann McGrath’s personnel files. In it a letter from Gahanna-Jefferson superintendent Steven Barrett notice of administrative leave for “reasons unknown” on September 5th.

This past Monday the second grade, high point elementary school teacher resigned.

In McGrath’s resignation letter she says, “Do to personal reasons, I am resigning my position from the Gahanna-Jefferson Public School District effective the end of the day Monday September 11th, 2017”.

In her file — the district cited McGrath for quote “engaging in conduct unbecoming to the teaching profession” and that her resignation was due to an ongoing investigation.

McGrath had been a teacher high elementary school since 2011.

In the letter to parents, superintendent Barrett says that “there are mandatory actions we bust take in certain situations, and our team took swift action in the best interest of the students.”