Knox County crash leaves one dead

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Knox County.

Officials say the single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 38 just south of SR-229 around 8:15 pm.

Tyler O. Weisgram was driving northbound on County Road 38 when he went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch. His vehicles flipped and hit a ditch.

Officials say Weisgram was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash.

The Knox County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor, but the investigation in ongoing.

The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.