Man in critical condition after north Columbus shooting

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Columbus late Thursday night.

Police and medics were called to an alley near the corner of North Washington Avenue and East 3rd Avenue just after 11:45 pm.

According to police, a man had called 911 and said he had been shot multiple times.

Medics transported the victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for two black males and one black female in a red Dodge SUV.

The incident is under investigation.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s