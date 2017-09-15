Man in critical condition after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot in north Columbus late Thursday night.

Police and medics were called to an alley near the corner of North Washington Avenue and East 3rd Avenue just after 11:45 pm.

According to police, a man had called 911 and said he had been shot multiple times.

Medics transported the victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for two black males and one black female in a red Dodge SUV.

The incident is under investigation.