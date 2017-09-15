Sports Doc Minute: The Sports Parent Conundrum: When Talent & Interest Don’t Match Up

What do you do if your child is really good at a sport, but you’re not sure if he really likes the sport? This is a fairly common question I receive at my office from sports parents who witness above-average abilities from their child, but aren’t sure that their child’s interest level match up to his talents. As you can probably imagine, this disconnect can be quite frustrating for parents, especially when dealing with kids who are really good at a sport.

