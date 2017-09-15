Student says teacher assaulted him for not standing during Pledge of Allegiance

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI (WDIV) Many NFL players have expressed their beliefs by kneeling for the national anthem before games, but when a Farmington Hills, Michigan student took a similar stand, he said his teacher crossed the line.

A teacher was put on leave and is under investigation after he allegedly got physical with a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The student, Stone Chaney, is a sixth-grader at East Middle School in Farmington Hills.

Stone had just started his first week at East Middle School, but his family isn’t sure if he’ll go back.

Stone said he felt his rights were violated when he didn’t stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

“The teacher consultant comes up behind me and snatches me out of my chair violently,” Stone said. “I was so confused. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Stone said the homeroom teacher tried to force him to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I don’t stand because I don’t pledge to a flag,” Stone said. “I pledge to God and family.”

