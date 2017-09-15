Suspect in violent arrest video doesn’t show up for arraignment a second time

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second time this week, Timothy Davis was a no-show for his court arraignment.

Davis, 31, was arrested by Columbus Police Sept. 1 in what has become a high-profile incident caught on cell phone video and police body cameras. Davis was wanted in connection with several previous encounters with police in which he was charged with assaulting officers and resisting arrest.

The video of the Sept. 1 arrest shows officers punched and kicked Davis on the ground while yelling at him to “stop resisting” and “put your hands behind your back.” The scuffle lasted several minutes before Davis was handcuffed and hogtied.

READ MORE: Cell phone video shows Columbus officers kicking and punching suspect

The day after his arrest, Davis was transferred from the county jail to Grant Hospital, where he stayed for three days.

On Wednesday, Davis refused to come out of his jail cell to go to court unless he was taken in a wheelchair. Sheriff’s deputies declined to provide a wheelchair. The arraignment was rescheduled for Friday when the same scenario played out.

“Once again he is refusing to come over to court unless he can be transported in a wheelchair,” said Magistrate Jennifer Hunt.

The Sheriff’s Office says Davis was evaluated by the jail’s medical staff which determined, “it is not medically necessary for him to have a wheelchair.”

Attorney Lori Brown Johnson said her client is not refusing to come to court, just asking for a wheelchair.

“If in the interest of justice all it took was to bring a wheelchair out and have him brought over, you would think that they would comply,” Brown Johnson said. “What it seems like is they don’t want the truth to be known – that he is so badly beaten that he needs a wheelchair.”

Hunt rescheduled the arraignment for Monday and urged Brown Johnson to meet with Davis to determine whether he will be coming to court or waiving his appearance so the hearing can go on without him.