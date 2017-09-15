Victim in critical condition after second north Columbus shooting Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after another north Columbus shooting overnight.

Crews were called to the corner of Manchester Avenue and Bremen Street just before 3:30 am.

Police say one person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is the fourth shooting reported overnight in Columbus. The first left a victim in critical condition. The second and third resulted in separate victims being transported in stable condition.

Police say there is no reason to believe they are connected.