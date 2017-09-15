Victim in stable condition after shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of Columbus.

Police and medics were called to the 700 block of South Chesterfield Road just after 2:00 am Friday morning.

Police say one victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is the third shooting reported in three hours overnight in Columbus. The first left a victim in critical condition. The second resulted in a victim being transported in stable condition.

Police say there is no reason to believe they are connected.