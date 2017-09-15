Victim in stable condition after west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting in west Columbus early Friday morning.

Police and medics were called to the corner of North Central Avenue and West Broad Street just after 12:30 am.

According to Columbus Police, one victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in stable condition.

Police say the only suspect information available is that he is a black male.

This was the second shooting reported in Columbus within an hour overnight. The first happened just after 11:45 Thursday evening. That victim was transported in critical condition. Right now, there is no information to suggest the two are related.

Both incidents are under investigation.