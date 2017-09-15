VIDEO: Man sleeps through home invasion

By Published:

LAS VEGAS, NV (KSNV) — Surveillance video caught the chilling moments a home invader tiptoed into a central Las Vegas house, before stealing a purse.

A person was sleeping just feet away.

“Two gentlemen came over our back wall,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified.

The home invasion happened Friday night just after 10 p.m. at his home.

“We were sleeping on the couch and the next day, when we heard there were fraudulent charges from an item that was stolen, we preceded to go through our video footage,” said the homeowner.

