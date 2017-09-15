VIDEO: Police, fire crews corral loose kangaroo in Wisconsin

KENOSHA CO., WI (WCMH) — Authorities couldn’t believe their eyes after seeing a kangaroo on the streets of Wisconsin.

Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson thought he was imagining things when he first spotted the kangaroo.

First responders clearing a car crash not too far away immediately went to the scene.

Joey, the 5-year-old kangaroo, somehow escaped his enclosure at the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm and hopped away from home.

Police and fire vehicles corralled the marsupial until his handler took him home.