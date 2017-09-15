GAINESVILLE, FL (AP) – A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.

Gainesville police say in a statement that several people have brought information to the department’s attention regarding a complaint against Officer Michael Hamill, the bearded officer at the center of the group selfie. The department hasn’t disclosed the nature of the complaint, but The Gainesville Sun reports screen shots sent to the newspaper show anti-Semitic posts on Hamill’s personal Facebook page. The Sun reports the posts were made in 2011 and 2013.

According to the Sun, in one screen shot, Hamill writes: “Who knew that reading jewish jokes before I go to bed would not only make me feel better about myself but also help me to sleep better as well. Here is one for everybody, “What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?” Anybody know? Well it is because “Boy scouts come back from their camps.”

In another post from 2011, Hamill says: “so I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality it’s YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and do something with your life. Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha.”

Hamill’s selfie produced more than 100,000 comments after it was posted to the Gainesville police Facebook page on Sunday.

Writer and civil rights activist Shaun King has screenshots of the post on his Facebook page. The post contains explicit language.