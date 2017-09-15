Youngstown State University appeals judge’s ruling to allow Richmond to play football

Ma'lik Richmond, center, of Steubenville, walks out of a U.S. District Court with his attorney, Susan Stone, left, in Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Richmond, convicted of rape as a teen, sued Youngstown State University earlier this week after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn't play this season. He's seeking reinstatement to the team's active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (AP) — The Latest on an Ohio student convicted of rape as a teen seeking reinstatement to a college football team (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

An Ohio university is asking a federal appeals court to block a judge’s decision to allow a man convicted of rape as a teen to play in a college football game as early as Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson on Thursday issued a temporary order allowing Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond to play football for Youngstown State University for the next 14 days, including in a game Saturday.

Youngstown State appealed the order Friday morning. The appeal requires action by noon Saturday, before the game begins.

The 21-year-old Richmond sued the university after it allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount in damages.

11:10 a.m.

An Ohio university has appealed a judge’s decision allowing a man convicted of rape as a teen in a highly publicized case to be temporarily reinstated to a college football team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson granted Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond a temporary restraining order against Youngstown State University late Thursday.

That order would allow Richmond to play football for the next 14 days, including a game Saturday.

Youngstown State appealed the order Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Richmond sued the university after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

