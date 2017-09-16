11 charged in multi-county drug trafficking bust

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — A multi-county drug bust has led to multiple criminal charges for 11 Ohioans.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission authorized the Washington-Morgan-Noble Major Crimes Task Force to conduct a narcotics investigation in five central and southeast Ohio counties.

The investigation focused on the transportation, possession and distribution of large quantities of cocaine and prescription pills. Officers executed 15 search warrants in Washington, Morgan, Muskingum, Athens and Franklin counties.

A total of 11 people were taken into custody on Sept. 14 and charged with various crimes. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges and arrests are expected after the next session of the Morgan County Grand Jury.

Richard Leroy Mayle, 74, of Cutler, Ohio was charged with one count of trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony and one count of trafficking in prescription pain pills, a fourth-degree felony.

Rodney Duane Mayle, 49, of Zanesville, Ohio, was charged with one count of trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony.

Brandon Lee Kennedy, 29, of Stockport, Ohio was charged with one count of trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony.

Brianna Shauntelle Cossin, 27, of Cutler, Ohio was charged with trafficking in prescription pain pills, a fourth-degree felony.

Leanne Kay Seyfried, 58, of Chesterhill, Ohio was charged with one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.

Susan Ray Harvey, 43 of Cutler, Ohio was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine. One count is a fourth-degree felony and the second count is a fifth-degree felony.

Tyrone Christopher HObert, 30, of Chesterhill, Ohio, was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs.

Dani Nicole Kenney, 28, of Stockport, Ohio was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs.

Ike Ray Tabler, 43, of Stewart, Ohio was charged with one count of trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony.

Christian Edward Sayre, 36, of Cutler, Ohio was charged with one count of trafficking in drugs.

Duglas Kaltenbach, 56, of Chesterhill, Ohio was charged with one count of possessing weapons under disability.