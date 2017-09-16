Funeral will be held Saturday for Ohio sailor killed in tanker crash

By Published:
Jacob Drake, of Champaign County Ohio.

WEST JEFFERSON, OH (AP) — One of the 10 U.S. Navy sailors killed after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore will be remembered at funeral near his hometown in Ohio.

Services for Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Drake will be Saturday afternoon in West Jefferson.

The 21-year-old was from Cable, a village about 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Drake’s body was brought back to Ohio earlier this week and escorted by an honor guard procession.

He graduated from Triad High School.

His sister told media outlets that he joined the Navy after high school graduation partly out of a desire to travel.

