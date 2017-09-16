Manhunt underway after suspect fires rifle into air, threatens to “kill them cops”

Published:
Kyle Giffin (Photo courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

CHESTERHILL, OH (WCMH) —  A manhunt is underway in southeast Ohio after deputies say a man was seen firing a rifle in the air and threatening to kill law enforcement officers.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Giffin, 32, was seen firing a rifle into the air on Marion Street in Chesterhill, Ohio. Two men also told deputies they also saw Giffin shoot at a telephone pole near Matheny Funeral Home and that he told them he was “going to kill them cops.”

The men talked Giffin into letting them inspect his rifle, and they took it and locked it inside a vehicle. Giffin then began to argue with the men before fleeing the area.

When deputies arrived, they took possession of the rifle and started searching the area for Giffin. Giffin was eventually spotted in a back yard several blocks away from the scene. Before deputies were able to take him into custody, he fled the area into a wooded area. Deputies attempted to pursue Giffin but were unable to locate him.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for air support to locate Giffin and for setting up a perimeter around the area to ensure the safety of Chesterhill residents. The McConnelsville Police Department was also asked for assistance with manpower and tracking K-9 Atlas.

Giffin remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.  Sheriff Douglas McGrath is asking anyone with information about Giffin’s whereabouts not to approach Giffin and to immediately contact the sheriff’s office at 740-962-4044.

