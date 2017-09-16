One person dead after crash in Marion County

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Marion County Saturday.

Troopers were called to the area of State Route 4 near County Road 106 around 4:25pm.

The State Patrol says 33-year-old Jeremy Cox was driving northbound on State Route 4 when 26-year-old Shane Deyo began to cross State Route 4 after being stopped at a stop sign.

Cox struck Deyo. Deyo struck a sign post and a gas line before coming to rest in the northbound lane of State Route 4.

Deyo was taken to Grant Medical Center by medflight. Cox was taken to Marion General Hospital.

A passenger in Deyo’s car was also taken to Grant by medflight, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cox also had three passengers, which were all taken to the Marion General Hospital.

No charged have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.