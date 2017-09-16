OSU Aerospace Engineering students see project soar to record heights

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A team of Aerospace Engineering students saw their project soar to record heights and a first place award at the Spaceport America Cup in New Mexico over the summer.

More than 100 teams competed, including 21 from the Ohio State University, achieving top honors in the 30,000-foot fuel rocket category.

“Our continued work on rocket flights will eventually give us the ability to send experiments to space, not only for OSU, but for the local community as well,” said Aerospace Engineering student Nicholas Flesher.

Nine-foot-long Brutus II climbed to more than 23,000 feet. The OSU team was one of only three teams to see successful flights.

 

