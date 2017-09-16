OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy’s Parade

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band announced it has been selected to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in band history.

According to a press release, the band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the beloved parade.

TBDBITL will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Buckeyes’ game against Army West Point on Saturday, including the “Theme from New York, New York,” “On Broadway” and “New York State of Mind.”

“We are thrilled to represent the state of Ohio in our first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance,” said Christopher Hoch, director of Marching and Athletic Bands at Ohio State, in a press release. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime performance experience for our students, and I’m excited that we will be able to showcase our tradition of excellence on the streets of New York City for viewers around the globe.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s