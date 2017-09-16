OSU Marching Band will perform at 2018 Macy’s Parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band announced it has been selected to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade for the first time in band history.

According to a press release, the band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the beloved parade.

TBDBITL will perform a New York-themed halftime show at the Buckeyes’ game against Army West Point on Saturday, including the “Theme from New York, New York,” “On Broadway” and “New York State of Mind.”

“We are thrilled to represent the state of Ohio in our first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance,” said Christopher Hoch, director of Marching and Athletic Bands at Ohio State, in a press release. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime performance experience for our students, and I’m excited that we will be able to showcase our tradition of excellence on the streets of New York City for viewers around the globe.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Ohio State University Marching Band has been selected to perform in the 2018 @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. — OSU Marching Band (@TBDBITL) September 16, 2017