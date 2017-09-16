Police searching for Kenny Road gas station robbery suspect

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who robbed a northwest Columbus convenience store.

It happened around 10:58pm Friday at the Speedway on the 4400 block of Kenny Road. According to Columbus Police, the suspect entered the store, approached the counter and demanded cash from the employee at the register.

The suspect then jumped over the counter, kicked the employee in the chest and hit him behind the ear before taking the cash and fleeing.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his 30s. He stands between 5-feet, 11-inches and 6-feet tall. He weighs between 160 and 180 pounds and has short-to-medium length dreadlocks. The suspect has two to three teardrop tattoos by his left eye and a goatee. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or send an email to Det. Cress at tcress@columbuspolice.org.

