Stolen handgun, drugs seized by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

PRAIRIE TWP, OH (WCMH) — One person is behind bars and a stolen firearm and heroin are off the streets after a concerned citizen called deputies about a vehicle that didn’t look quite right at a west side Dairy Queen.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Dairy Queen near the intersection of West Broad Street and Maple Street on the report of a suspicious vehicle. The sheriff’s office said that the deputies had reason to believe the occupants of the vehicle were engaging in possible criminal activity and conducted an investigative stop.

Deputies found a loaded 22-caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and the hammer cocked between the driver’s seat and the center console. They also found approximately nine grams of heroin, Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia and a large knife on a suspect. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered the gun was stolen during a burglary in another jurisdiction. The suspect also had five outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was transported to the Franklin County Jail and charged with numerous felonies. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the suspect at this time.