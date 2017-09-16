Two people injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in south Columbus Saturday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were dispatched to the area of 355 Crowley Road around 8:02am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. According to police, the victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police dispatchers said one person is in custody in connection with the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

