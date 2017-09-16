U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Nathaniel Knox

Knox is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having a weapon under disability.

Knox is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Monica Meckling

Meckling is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Meckling is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Dexter Thomas

Thomas is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Thomas is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Marcus Whitson

Whitson is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for safecracking.

Whitson is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.