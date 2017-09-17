Benefit held to raise money for family of fallen Kirkersville Chief Disario

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH (WCMH) — Get Behind the Badge and Kingy’s Pizza teamed up to host a benefit for the family of fallen Kirkersville Chief Steven Disario.

The father of six and two nurses were killed earlier this year at a nursing home facility in Kirkersville.

Kingy’s donated all the pizza and soft drinks, patrons paid $20 each for the buffet.

“It’s a celebration rather than a mourning,” said Get Behind the Badge Founder and CEO Angela McDowell. “A way to remember, a way to celebrate, a way to let the family that he’s not forgotten, that his sacrifice is not forgotten and that we’re here for them through the long haul.”

All proceeds will benefit the Disario family.