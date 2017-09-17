College of Wooster football player dies after being hospitalized following Saturday’s game

WOOSTER, OH (WCMH) — A Wooster student and football player is dead after he was transported to the hospital following a game Saturday, the College of Wooster reports.

21-year-old Clayton Geib was taken to a hospital on Saturday after he said he didn’t feel well after the game. It’s unclear how he died.

Geib was a senior chemistry major and a native of London, Ohio.

“Clayton was a wonderful student and member of the College of Wooster community, and beloved by many,” said Sarah R. Bolton, Wooster’s president, “Our hearts are breaking, and all our prayers and thoughts are with Clayton’s family, teammates, and friends.”