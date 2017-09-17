Columbus man killed in Prairie Township crash

PRAIRIE TWP, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that happened early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 12:50am Sunday at the intersection of Hubbard Road and Conbrook Court in Prairie Township.

According to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, Michael Tanner, 47, of Columbus, was driving a 1974 Chevrolet Nova northbound on Hubbard Road, just south of Conbrook Court. For reasons unknown, Tanner’s car went off the right side of the road where it struck a tree.

Tanner was pronounced dead on the scene by Prairie Township medics.

Sheriff Baldwin said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to the crash. Tanner was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.