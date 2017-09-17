Family, friends surround Edith Espinal on the eve of her meeting with ICE

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Edith Espinal will meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.

On the eve of that meeting her friends, family and supporters surrounded her in solidarity.

A private vigil was held at the very church she took sanctuary in earlier this month.

“We believe there’s power in our prayer,” said Reverend Dan Clark.

Espinal, a mother of three, applied for asylum in 2013 but was denied. She was scheduled to be deported in early September. She has lived in Columbus for 10 years and said she just wants to keep her family together.

Speaking through a translator Espinal  said ” We’re just going through this fight to be able to stay with my family and stay with this community that’s supporting me so much.”

Espinal is set to meet with ICE Monday morning and her supporters hope their prayers will be answered.

“We’re hoping ICE chooses to let her remain with her family tomorrow because families are sacred and that’s why we’re here,” said Clark.

