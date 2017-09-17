Men tied up employees, stole drugs in armed robbery

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Two men are still on the run after robbing a pharmacy at gunpoint in western Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at Buckeye Pharmacy, at 27 Norton Road in Prairie Township, at about 9:26am on Aug. 22. Surveillance cameras caught the two men entering the store. One pulled out a handgun and pointed it at employees.

The suspects forced two employees and one customer into a back room and tied them up with zip ties. One of the employees was brought back out to open the pharmacy’s safe. Deputies said the suspects took narcotics medication worth thousands of dollars before fleeing the pharmacy on foot.

Both suspects are described as black males with dark complexions in their mid 20s. The first suspect is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, between 140 and 160 pounds and had a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie with “United Parcel Service 1907” written in the middle, blue jeans and a camo baseball cap with orange trim on the bill. The second suspect is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds and had a muscular build with a short goatee or beard. He was wearing a white hoodie, white pants and appeared to be wearing blue latex gloves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the man responsible for these crimes. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can submit a tip by phone by calling 614-461-TIPS(8477), online at www.stopcrime.org or by using the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices.