President Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH/ CNN) — President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video that showed him swinging a golf club and what looks like that ball hitting his former campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, CNN reports.

The GIF appears to show Clinton hit by the golf ball just before footage of her falling as she boarded a plane in 2011.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the President’s tweet, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton declined to comment on the tweet.

President Trump retweeted more than a half-dozen supporters’ tweets before 8:30am.