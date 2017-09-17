President Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2016 file photo, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shake hands during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. For presidential candidates, the town hall debate is a test of stagecraft as much as substance. When Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump meet in the Sunday, Oct.9, 2016, contest, theyll be fielding questions from undecided voters seated nearby. In an added dose of unpredictability, the format allows the candidates to move around the stage, putting them in unusually close proximity to each other. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH/ CNN) — President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video that showed him swinging a golf club and what looks like that ball hitting his former campaign rival, Hillary Clinton, CNN reports.

The GIF appears to show Clinton hit by the golf ball just before footage of her falling as she boarded a plane in 2011.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the President’s tweet, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton declined to comment on the tweet.

President Trump retweeted more than a half-dozen supporters’ tweets before 8:30am.

