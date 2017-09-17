Suspect who threatened to “kill them cops” apprehended without incident

By Published: Updated:

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — A Morgan County man is in custody after he spurred a manhunt and evaded deputies when he fired a rifle into the air and threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Giffin, 32, of Chesterhill, Ohio, was taken into custody without incident Saturday evening. The sheriff’s office said that Giffin was seen firing a rifle into the air around Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill Friday afternoon. Witnesses told deputies that Chesterhill said he was “going to kill them cops.”

READ MORE: Manhunt underway after suspect fires rifle into air, threatens to “kill them cops”

The witnesses were able to take the rifle from Giffin and locked it inside a vehicle. Giffen then fled the area before deputies arrived.

When deputies got to the scene, they took possession of the rifle and started searching the area for Giffin. Giffin was eventually spotted in a back yard several blocks away. Before deputies were able to close in on him, he fled into a wooded area.

On Saturday, Giffin was apprehended without incident at a home right outside the village of Malta, Ohio.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s