Suspect who threatened to “kill them cops” apprehended without incident

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — A Morgan County man is in custody after he spurred a manhunt and evaded deputies when he fired a rifle into the air and threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Giffin, 32, of Chesterhill, Ohio, was taken into custody without incident Saturday evening. The sheriff’s office said that Giffin was seen firing a rifle into the air around Matheny Funeral Home in Chesterhill Friday afternoon. Witnesses told deputies that Chesterhill said he was “going to kill them cops.”

The witnesses were able to take the rifle from Giffin and locked it inside a vehicle. Giffen then fled the area before deputies arrived.

When deputies got to the scene, they took possession of the rifle and started searching the area for Giffin. Giffin was eventually spotted in a back yard several blocks away. Before deputies were able to close in on him, he fled into a wooded area.

On Saturday, Giffin was apprehended without incident at a home right outside the village of Malta, Ohio.