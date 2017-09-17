Terrier mix Scooby Doo could be your new old buddy, old pal, old friend

By Published:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced viewers to Scooby Doo at the Powel Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Scooby Doo has been with his foster family for a few months and is more than ready for his forever home. He is a 6-year-old terrier mix with lots of energy. Scooby Doo also loves to cuddle.

He would do well in a home with a calmer dog and no cats.

If you don’t have a lot of time to spend training a dog, Scooby Doo is the perfect pet for you. He is already housebroken and his highly motivated by treats — his foster family said he learned how to lay down in just two minutes!

Scooby Doo has a collapsing trachea, so he is not able to wear a collar, but he can wear a harness instead.

If you’re interested in adopting this loveable guy or want to learn more about PAWS, visit www.powellpaws.org or find them on Facebook. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow @maxsmissionnbc4 on Instagram.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s