Terrier mix Scooby Doo could be your new old buddy, old pal, old friend

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max introduced viewers to Scooby Doo at the Powel Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Scooby Doo has been with his foster family for a few months and is more than ready for his forever home. He is a 6-year-old terrier mix with lots of energy. Scooby Doo also loves to cuddle.

He would do well in a home with a calmer dog and no cats.

If you don’t have a lot of time to spend training a dog, Scooby Doo is the perfect pet for you. He is already housebroken and his highly motivated by treats — his foster family said he learned how to lay down in just two minutes!

Scooby Doo has a collapsing trachea, so he is not able to wear a collar, but he can wear a harness instead.

If you’re interested in adopting this loveable guy or want to learn more about PAWS, visit www.powellpaws.org or find them on Facebook. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow @maxsmissionnbc4 on Instagram.