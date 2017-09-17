Two people killed in apparent murder-suicide at luxury apartment complex in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives are investigating at a luxury apartment community in north Columbus after two bodies were found on the property early Sunday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the Taylor House Luxury Community on the 5000 block of Olentangy River Road around 2:30am Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman, both of whom had sustained gunshot wounds. The two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Both the man and the woman were in their 20s.

Detective Dave Sicilian with the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit said this appears to be a murder-suicide. Neighbors told police they heard loud voices, possibly an argument early in the morning. It appears that the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Police told NBC4 that a friend of the female victim was concerned about the woman and came over to check on her. The woman’s friend discovered the bodies when she arrived and called police.

