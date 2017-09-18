Columbus woman facing deportation meets with ICE again

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A mother who has been in America illegally on and off for the last 20 years met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials who will decide whether she stays in this country or will be sent back to Mexico.

Protesters rallied in front of Leveque Tower for hours waiting to hear whether Edith Espinal will be deported and separated from her family.

The group stood on the corner of Front and Broad Streets chanting through a loudspeaker, “Keep Edith home, keep Edith home.”

After a three-hour hearing, Edith Espinal emerged from the ICE offices.

“Today was definitely a victory, we have one thing done and now we will start looking into other options available to her,” said Liliana Basquez, one of Espinal’s immigration Attorneys.

NBC4 asked Espinal her thoughts so far, Ruben Herrera with the Central Ohio Worker’s Center interpreted for her.

“I feel a little bit more at ease now, because at the very least I feel like they are going to listen to the application for her stay,” Espinal said.

Rev. Dan Clark told the crowd of 20 protesters, “We are turning this street corner into a sanctuary. We are creating a shelter of welcome here.”

Monique Minor says the group is promoting illegal immigration.

“Why don’t you become an American? If you want all our benefits why don’t you become an American like I did? I had to work, I had to earn it,” Minor told those rallying.

Minor said she emigrated from Canada in the 60s.

“The immigration system is outdated, it is not working, it hasn’t been working. Our elected officials in DC, Portman and Brown and Representatives need to work together to change the system,” said Reverend Clark with Faith in Public Life said.

Espinal’s attorneys said the decision whether she is deported could be made on the 25th or within a couple of weeks.

Espinal is a mother of three, two who were born in the US. Her attorneys said she applied for asylum in 2013 but was denied.