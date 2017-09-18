Iowa man arrested after starting fire to “burn demons” and “save police lives”

SIOUX CITY, IA (WCMH/KCAU) — An Iowa man is behind bars after authorities say he started a fire in order to “save police lives.”

According to NBC4’s sister station KCAU, Paul Pittlekow, 47, of Sioux City, was arrested Sunday morning. Court documents state an officer discovered a fire under an on-ramp to Veteran’s Bridge around 9:30am Sunday. The officer saw Pittlekow coming out from under the bridge where the fire was and reported that Pittlekow was covered in black ash and soot.

Police found a mattress, shipping pallet and other items burning under the bridge.

Police say Pittlekow admitted to starting the fire using a lighter, stating that he was “burning the demons to save police lives.” He was charged with reckless use of fire and his being held on a $1,000 bond.