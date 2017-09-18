Iowa man arrested after starting fire to “burn demons” and “save police lives”

By Published:

SIOUX CITY, IA (WCMH/KCAU) — An Iowa man is behind bars after authorities say he started a fire in order to “save police lives.”

According to NBC4’s sister station KCAU, Paul Pittlekow, 47, of Sioux City, was arrested Sunday morning. Court documents state an officer discovered a fire under an on-ramp to Veteran’s Bridge around 9:30am Sunday. The officer saw Pittlekow coming out from under the bridge where the fire was and reported that Pittlekow was covered in black ash and soot.

Police found a mattress, shipping pallet and other items burning under the bridge.

Police say Pittlekow admitted to starting the fire using a lighter, stating that he was “burning the demons to save police lives.” He was charged with reckless use of fire and his being held on a $1,000 bond.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s