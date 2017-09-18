Miami Trace schools closed Tuesday due to social media threat

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH) — Schools in the Miami Trace Local School district will be closed Tuesday due to threats made on social media.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office said the closure affects both students and staff.

The Sheriff’s office did not specify the exact source of the threat.

In a recorded message to parents, the district said:

“It has come to our attention that a threat was made against Miami Trace schools on social media this evening. We take all threats seriously, therefore as a precautionary measure the Miami Trace campus will be closed on Tuesday, September 19. District officials are working closely with local authorities to ensure that our buildings and campus are safe and secure for the return of staff and students. Please do not come on to campus until further notice.”

The same school district canceled school in January due to a threat that was called into the school.

