Netflix’s ‘Narcos’ location scout murdered in Mexico

By Published:
A suspected narco obvervation house stands on the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 9, 2014 near Nogales, Arizona. With increased manpower and funding in recent years, the Border Patol has seen the number illegal crossings and apprehensions of undocumented immigrants decrease in the Tucson sector. Agents are waiting to see if the improved U.S. economy and housing construction will again draw more immigrants from the south. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series “Narcos,” which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking.

The Mexico State prosecutor’s office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.

The prosecutor’s office says in a statement that the car was found in the township of Temascalapa, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City.

Netflix says Munoz was a “well-respected location scout” and the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Mexico’s film institute says Munoz also worked on the television show “Mozart in the Jungle” and movies including the James Bond film “Spectre.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s