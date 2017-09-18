One killed in Cleveland Avenue crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead following a hit-and-run crash along Cleveland Avenue in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, it happened around 10:49pm on Cleveland Avenue in the area of Duxberry Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a black SUV last seen going south on Cleveland Ave.

