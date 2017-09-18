Police: Teen boys charged after robbing man and beating him unconscious

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they beat a man unconscious and robbed him.

According to Columbus Police, Taychon Powell, 16, and Jason Rushton, 15, confronted a 55-year-old man at his home on Wagner Street on the south side of Columbus around 3:41am Sunday. The teenagers allegedly began punching and kicking the victim until he was unconscious.

Police say the pair then took off with the man’s property, including his vehicle.

A few hours later, Columbus Police Officer Nathan Tripp saw the stolen vehicle at a red light at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Main Street. Powell and Rushton were taken into custody around 5:34am.

The two teens are both charged with robbery, kidnapping and grand theft auto.

