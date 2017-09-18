Protesters again take over Columbus City Council meeting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, protesters hijacked a Columbus City Council meeting Monday night. They came for answers after leaving the council with a list of demands last week. They want the city to address that viral video that shows Timothy Davis being punched and kicked by Columbus Police Officers.

Davis’ mother was one of more than a dozen people to speak at the meeting. She said what happened to her son wasn’t right and that police had a plan to kill him.

What began as a typical council meeting at points turned into a screaming match. The People’s Justice Project and other groups took over the microphone to voice their frustration and concerns about city leadership and the police department.

“We’re tired! We are tired,” said one protester.

“A little kid can look at that video and know that was a beat down. That was a beat down of one of our citizens. We asked for answers and we are here for answers,” said another.

Timothy Davis’ mother, Valerie Johnson said it’s only by the grace of God her son is still breathing.

“They had a plan. They had a plan to kill my son, but God blocked that because of who I serve,” said Johnson. “Everybody that’s in that video…every single officer I want removed. Every single officer!”

The People’s Justice Project asked the Columbus City Council when it would respond to its six demands made last week, including the termination of Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs, who was not at the meeting.

Council President Zach Klein deferred some questions to Columbus Police and Public Safety Director Ned Pettus.

“Until you deal with the fact that you have a rogue police force terrorizing a neighborhood we will continue to sit in these seats and demand justice!” said Tracy Alsaada with the People’s Justice Project.

Not happy with Klein’s response the group filed out. They said they’ll be back until something changes.

There was a very heavy police presence at the packed meeting with officers inside and out. A police representative was present but never spoke at the meeting. Police declined to comment pending the new federal lawsuit alleging excessive use of force by the department against Davis.