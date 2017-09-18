School resource officer takes control of raucous high school football crowd

APPLETON, WI (WCMH) — When the school resource officer went into the stands during a recent high school football game in Wisconsin, the students thought their fun was over. Instead, they were in for one heck of a ride.

The students were doing a cheer where a student in front ‘drives’ as the rest of the student section mimics the driver’s actions.

In the middle of the cheer, school resource officer Jack Taschner walked up and made the leader of the cheer sit down. Just as it looked like their fun was over, Taschner started leading the cheer himself, ‘pulling over’ several other ‘cars’ along the way.

WKOW reports Taschner has been with the Appleton Police Department for six years.

