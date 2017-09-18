Two 14-year-old Ohio boys: 1 fatally shot, 2nd in custody

By Published:

FREMONT, OH (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old Ohio boy was shot to death and a second 14-year-old boy is in custody, charged with the slaying.

The shooting happened in Fremont in northern Ohio Sunday afternoon. No names were released.

Fremont police say the boy who was shot died on the way to the hospital. The boy in custody is at the Sandusky county Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the suspect is charged with involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and burglary.

Police are calling the shooting an isolated incident with no continuing threats. Fremont is about 40 miles southeast of Toledo.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s