VIDEO: ‘Next Level’ robber breaks into restaurant, only manages to steal less than $10

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a restaurant only to steal less than $10 from the establishment.

According to Columbus Police, the unknown suspect broke through the glass door of H.Y. Asian Cuisine on the 3000 block of Olentangy River Road around 4:30am on Sept. 2. His break-in efforts didn’t pay off well: the suspect was only able to steal $9.75 from the cash register.

The suspect was wearing a light-colored bucket-style hat and a t-shirt that reads “The Next Level” at the time of the robbery. Police say the suspect also appears to have tattoos on his upper back area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ryan in the Columbus Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2082.

 

