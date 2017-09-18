WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 73

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, one of the most well known managers and commentators in professional wrestling, has died at the age of 73.

TMZ and ESPN were among the first to report the news. An official cause of death is unknown, but Heenan had been battling throat cancer for the last 15 years.

Heenan got his start in the World Wresling Association. He was eventally signed by the WWE in 1984 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

During his career, hn managed some of wrestling’s biggest superstars, including Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Mr. Perfect. Many of those stars took to Twitter to honor his memory.

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017