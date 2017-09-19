10 best Central Ohio orchards for apple-picking season

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — September is in full swing, and you know what that means… it’s officially apple-picking season!

Whether you like the simplicity of picking your own, the convenience of grabbing a bushel from a market or the crisp, spiced deliciousness that is apple cider, Central Ohio has some great orchards and farms for you to get your apple fix.

I asked NBC4 viewers what places I should hit up for apples this fall, and here’s what they said:

Lynd Fruit Farm

Lynd Fruit Farm in Pataskala is the overwhelming favorite of NBC4 viewers, and it’s easy to see why. This eighth-generation family farm has been a Central Ohio staple since the early 1900s. With a pick-your-own-apples program and 60,000 apple trees, the selection is unbeatable.

Branstool Orchards

While Branstool is known best for their peaches, NBC4 viewers also rank this orchard among the best places for fall apple picking. Tucked away in Utica, Branstool spans 35 acres of rolling hills and boasts 37 varieties of apples.

Hirsch Fruit Farm

If you’re in the Chillicothe area this fall, it will be impossible to pass up a visit to Hirsch’s. The fourth-generation family farmers have worked hard to expand the varieties of fruits and vegetables available for purchase, and work hard to uphold the quality and value customers expect. Plus, if you can’t make it to Chillicothe, they sell their apples, peaches, gift boxes and more at several Columbus-area farmers’ markets.

Laurelville Fruit Farm

If you’re looking for apple cider, look no further than Laurelville Fruit Farm. Even though Laurelville is a bit of a drive from the center of Columbus, the cider is definitely worth the drive according to NBC4 viewers. Not into cider? Don’t worry — they have a wide selection of apples, jellies, local honey and their famous apple cider vinegar.

Lawrence Orchards

With award-winning apple cider, pick-your-own apples and a selection that extends into more fall favorites (pumpkins!), you can’t go wrong with a visit to Lawrence Orchards in Marion. Don’t have time to pick your own? Stop by the farm market, open 9am to 6pm, Monday through Saturday. Don’t forget to check out Apple Fest on Sept. 30.

Hocking Hills Orchard

Make a weekend out of your apple-picking adventure and top by the Hocking Hills Orchard. Located at Four Seasons Cabins just outside the beautiful Hocking Hills State Park, the orchard specializes in heirloom and unusual apple varieties.

CherryHawk Farm

Just a short drive from Columbus, CherryHawk Farm in Marysville offers a simple apple picking experience. However, if you’re looking for a specific type of apple, you had better hurry to this popular spot — last year, their Honeycrisp stock ran out in just a few hours!

The Orchard & Company

Located in Plain City, The Orchard & Company is a hidden gem right outside Columbus. The family owned and operated farm offers U-Pick apples as well as pre-picked, bagged apples in their market. With 10 different varieties of apples, you’ll be sure to find your favorite here.

Apple Hill Orchards

This family owned and operated orchard and market is a favorite among viewers in Mansfield and Fredericktown. At the Mansfield orchard, they offer pick-your-own apples, peaches and pumpkins; cider pressing; pony rides and much more. The Fredericktown store is open from August through October and is the prime location for finding jams, jellies, apple butter and every fall fruit and vegetable you can think of.

Legend Hills Orchard & Country Store

Located in Utica, this viewer favorite has been in operation for more than a century! With more than 20 varieties of apples, it’s easy to see why this is a Licking County treasure. Can’t make the drive out there? Don’t worry — you can order apples, cider, apple butter and much more through their online store!