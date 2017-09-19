America’s Got Talent finals: Who do you think should win?

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Finale" -- Pictured: Evie Clair -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

(WCMH) – America’s Got Talent Season 12 finalists had one last chance Tuesday to show America why they deserve to win.

The acts are competing for a $1 million grand prize and a headline Las Vegas stage show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The winning act will be revealed Wednesday in the live two-hour season finale.

Superstars Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain, Derek Hough, James Arthur, Kevin Nealon, Jeff Dunham and Season Two winner Terry Fator are set to perform during the finale.

Find out how to vote at nbc.com/americas-got-talent.

Need a little help deciding? Here’s a replay of all the final acts.

Diavolo

Kechi

Mandy Harvey

Light Balance

Angelica Hale

Chase Goehring

Preacher Lawson

Darci Lynne

Sara Carson & Hero

Evie Clair

