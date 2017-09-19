Booking video shows Timothy Davis being carried into jail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Newly released video shows Timothy Davis being carried into the Franklin County Jail by corrections officers.

Davis’ case has gained national attention after he was seen on cell phone video being punched and kicked by officers in a Columbus market.

The booking video shows Davis being carried into the jail, stripped of nearly all his clothes. He no longer has shoes, pants or a shirt on. He’s partially exposed, seen with only his boxers on.

Last night, Davis’ mother, Valerie Johnson, spoke at a Columbus City Council meeting. She says there’s no way her son should have been beaten out of his clothes.

She says he was carried into the jail because his injuries were so severe he couldn’t walk. She believed her son needs to be re-admitted to the hospital.

“Please just let him go get some help. Please tell them to let him go get some help please let him go get some treatment before my baby die in that jail,” said Johnson.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Davis has been getting proper medical care. He was looked at by on-site medical staff on September 1 and didn’t need additional care, the Sheriff’s office said.

After complaints on September 2, he was sent to the hospital and returned on September 5.

The Sheriff’s office says Davis has received medical attention from staff since returning on the 5th.

