Columbus Police searching for female bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of robbing bank on Lockbourne Road.

The robbery happened around 3:23pm Monday at the PNC Bank on the 2000 block of Lockbourne Road. According to Columbus Police, the woman walked into the bank and handed a note demanding money to the teller.

The teller complied and the woman grabbed the cash and fled from the bank, heading southeast.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 20 to 24 years old. She is about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a Budweiser baseball cap, black sunglasses, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.