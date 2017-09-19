Columbus police still searching for driver of fatal hit and run

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are still searching for the driver of an SUV involved in a deadly hit and run crash on Monday night.

It happened on Cleveland Avenue, near Maynard Avenue in the Linden area. A short time later, police found the SUV abandoned near Mount Carmel West hospital.

Several people called 911 after seeing a woman laying in the middle of the road, bleeding.

Police have identified the woman who was killed in the hit and run, but have not yet released her name. Investigators are waiting to notify her next of kin.

According to police, “Jane Doe” was crossing Cleveland Ave. when she was struck by a car heading south.

“We do have camera footage from Cleveland Avenue. We actually have three cameras on Cleveland Avenue,” said Sgt. Brooke Wilson. “What was recorded I can’t really go into right now, but yes, we do have video evidence also.”

He said the driver has not yet been identified.

“We will be following up with the owner of that vehicle very shortly,” said Sgt. Wilson.

He said if you’re involved in an accident, you must stop. Who’s at fault will be determined later, but if you leave the scene, it’s a felony.

“I can’t address this particular crash right now but in some cases, we have incidents where the driver of the vehicle may not be at fault in the crash, but then they flee the scene and become a felon by doing that,” said Sgt. Wilson.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality Columbus Police have investigated in 2017.

