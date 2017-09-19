Michigan boy finds mastodon tooth during search of grandparent’s backyard

By Published:

BIRCH RUN, MI (WEYI) When Owen Vettraino of Birch Run, Michigan grows up he wants be a builder and create large skyscrapers, but his goals may change due to what he found beneath the ground.

Owen was riding four-wheelers with is cousin at his grandparents’ house last weekend when he saw something strange near the pond, he thought he found a dinosaur bone.

It was dad who figured out what it was a mastodon tooth.

According to University of Michgan, it appears to be an upper tooth and is 11,000 to 13,000 years old.

The school plans to search the area where Owen found the tooth next week.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s