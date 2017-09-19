Ohio State: Dismiss Chris Spielman’s lawsuit over image use

FILE - In this May 1, 2015, file photo, Chris Spielman speaks at the 2015 NFL Football Draft, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit by one of its most famous football stars who alleges the university used ex-athletes’ photos without permission and robbed them of compensation.

The suit was filed this summer by former linebacker Chris Spielman.

Among programs targeted by the lawsuit is a Honda-sponsored collection of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players, including Spielman.

The class-action lawsuit wants the marketing programs stopped and the ex-athletes compensated.

The university on Monday asked federal Judge Michael Watson to dismiss Spielman’s lawsuit, saying it’s not a matter for federal court.

The university also says Spielman hasn’t met the legal burden required in antitrust lawsuits.

